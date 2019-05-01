East End Preschool's fundraising steering committee

Pictured are members of the fundraising steering committee for East End Preschool. The school's annual fundraiser was April 26 at the Moody Mansion in Galveston. Pictured from left to right on back row are Kelly Masel, Zahrah Ektefaei, Samantha Gonzales, Tessie Morris, Megan Ludgate, Katie Haukebo, and Caroline Camp. Front row, left to right, Keath Jacoby, Shannan Pfeifer, Kristen Shearer, and Cindy Osterhout.