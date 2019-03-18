FHS academic decathlon brings home state awards

The Friendswood High School Academic Decathlon team placed 3rd in the state for team overall at the state meet, which was March 4 through March 8 in Frisco. They won 19 individual medals, placed 3rd in the Super Quiz and won $6,500 in scholarships. The team was coached by Fred Lewis, Renae Simons and Elizabeth Woodley.
