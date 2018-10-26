HomeTown Bank donates to senior center

HomeTown Bank recently presented Regent Care Center of League City’s Administrator Tomek Ossoski, joined by various residents, with a “Wish Comes True” check to purchase a fish tank for its residents. Through a recent partnership with CRA Partners, HomeTown Bank is funding the Senior Crimestoppers program to protect those who live and work in this facility. HomeTown Bank has sponsored local facilities for 5 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.