D.A.R.E. program receives grant

Officer Saylor Grant, of the Santa Fe Independent School District, center, was presented with a $500 grant to assist with costs for the district's D.A.R.E. program by members of the Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation. The foundation awarded teachers/staff with $47,000 in grants during its Grant Parade on Dec. 13.

