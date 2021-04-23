Assistance League of the Bay Area happenings

During National Nutrition Month, members of the Assistance League of the Bay Area helped to provide nonperishable food items for students in the Clear Creek and Dickinson independent school districts, through its Operation Support Our Schools program. Its high school auxiliary, Assisteens of the Bay Area also helped to assemble and donate 280 snack bags filled with items.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription