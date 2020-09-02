Rotary Club of Galveston awards scholarship

Storm Simonin was one of two recipients of the Rotary Club of Galveston's 2020 scholarship award. Simonin is a 2020 graduate of Ball High School; was ranked 10th in his class of 474 students; and is attending Austin College majoring in psychology/pre-med track. He received a $1,500 scholarship that was awarded from the Rotary Club of Galveston's Galveston Rotary Foundation Inc.