Community members set their sails to help children in need on Aug. 1 at Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health’s 16th Annual Yawl Ketch the Spirit… of Devereux event.
The fundraiser, which took place at Clear Lake Shore’s beautiful Opus Ocean Grille, treated guests to a delicious meal, a 50/50 raffle, live music by LC Roots, and other fun for a cause. Proceeds benefit the long-term hospitalization and intensive residential programs for adolescents in Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health’s care.
2019 sponsors included AMOCO Federal Credit Union, GeoSurv, Marina Bay Dental, Associated Credit Union of Texas, AVAdek, Empire Creative Marketing, Frost Bank, and Marita Re/Max Space Center.
Devereux Texas Executive Director Pamela Reed thanked the evening’s attendees for opening their hearts to Devereux’s deserving adolescents.
For more information, call 281-316-5423 or visit devereuxtx.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.