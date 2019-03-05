Galveston County Fair & Rodeo scholarship winners

Pictured are recipients of the 2019 Galveston County Fair & Rodeo scholarships. The students were presented with $71,500 worth of scholarships at a banquet held in February. The recipients are Joan Johnson, Amaya Urbanek, Marcus Franco, Kaylee Ginn, Frank Anthony Borrego, Miranda Cleveland, Brittyn Walker, Morgan Perez, Skyler Maner, Madison Cantrell, Rebecca Andrews, and Faith Clark.
