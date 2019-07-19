Mavrik Pannell recognized at boys state program

Mavrik Pannell, center, was awarded a certificate for participating in the 2019 Texas boys State Program, which was held in Austin. The certificates were presented by American Legion Post No. 89 and State Rep. Mayes Middleton. Also pictured, from left, is Jerry Anderson, Boys State post liaison, and Bobby Burgin, post commander.
