Ronald McDonald House of Galveston happenings

Every year in October, the Houston Big Game Fishing Club raises money from its activities to treat the children and families of the Ronald McDonald House of Galveston and the Shriners Hospital to a very fun day of fishing, food and fellowship at a “Piggy Perch” at the Pelican Rest Yacht Club in Galveston. On Feb. 19, Laurie Bass, Jack Beal and Carol Beal also presented a donation to the Ronald McDonald House and announced that they will be expanding the event to twice a year, with the next one set for April 4.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription