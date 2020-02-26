Ronald McDonald House of Galveston happenings

Every year in October, the Houston Big Game Fishing Club raises money from its activities to treat the children and families of the Ronald McDonald House of Galveston and the Shriners Hospital to a very fun day of fishing, food and fellowship at a “Piggy Perch” at the Pelican Rest Yacht Club in Galveston. On Feb. 19, Laurie Bass, Jack Beal and Carol Beal also presented a donation to the Ronald McDonald House and announced that they will be expanding the event to twice a year, with the next one set for April 4.