O’Connell College Preparatory School in Galveston was named one of two national winners of this year’s PepsiCo Recycle Rally, which is a recycling education program in which 6,000 schools across the U.S. compete each year to collect the most recycling. O'Connell students and teachers hustled to recycle over 1 million bottles and cans. The school earned $5,000 in which they're using to attend the National Energy Education Development Project youth awards conference in Washington D.C. this summer.
