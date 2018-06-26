Dickinson ISD teachers take part in training

This summer, several Dickinson ISD educators successfully completed the ABYDOS Summer Literacy Institute. Pictured from left to right, row 1, Chazzman Caldwell, Tracy Hester, Lauren Miller, Molly Govelle, Madeline Fuller, Ruth Rozas and Jessica Priestly. Second row: Yahaira Garcia, Devon Fraser, Chrisy Lynn, Karina Alvarado, Darlisha Smith, and Shannon Robillard. Third row: Susan McKeon, Abby Spruill, Chantel Spretz, Kaitlyn Grant, and Liz Ortiz. Fourth row: Rebecca Rachel, Raechelle Breedlove, Amy Sasser, Luke Schneider, and Stephen Cloud. Not pictured: Stephen Hancock, Monica Hasvold, Stephanie Mata and Christina Wilson.