Sherwin-Williams participates in painting week

During National Painting Week, which was June 3 through June 9, local and regional Sherwin-Williams representatives selected The Salvation Army Galveston County shelter for its annual paint project. Pictured are representatives from The Salvation Army Galveston County, Sherwin-Williams, RG's Painting and 3M on prep day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.