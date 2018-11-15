On Nov. 8, the Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 donated $10,000 for Religious Education to Our Lady Of Lourdes Catholic School in Hitchcock. Pictured on the front row are students of the school; second row, Elizabeth LeCompte, librarian, Lisa Nelson, secretary, and Amy Kostos, teacher; and in the background are members of the council, including the Grand Knight Frank Marullo.
