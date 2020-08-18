Loftin selected as Distinguished Alumni

Dr. R. Bowen Loftin a 1971 graduate of Texas A&M University, former vice president and CEO of Texas A&M University at Galveston, was one of 12 Aggies selected as Texas A&M’s 2020 Distinguished Alumni, which is the highest honor bestowed upon a former student of the university. Loftin served as the 24th president of Texas A&M University from 2010-14. He has served on numerous boards and committees including Chief Executive Officers of the Southeastern Conference, the FBI’s National Security Higher Education Advisory Board and currently, the MRIGlobal Research Institute Board of Trustees.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription