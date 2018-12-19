Reuben Trevino receives national certification

Galveston Park Board Director of Operations Reuben Trevino, left, was recently named a Certified Coastal Practitioner through the Coastal Zone Foundation and American Shore and Beach Preservation Association. Also pictured is Lee Weishar, Coastal Zone Foundation president, and Derek Brockbank, executive director of ASBPA, who also received the certification. Trevino was recognized for his achievement at the 2018 National Coastline Conference held in Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.