Reuben Trevino receives national certification

Galveston Park Board Director of Operations Reuben Trevino, left, was recently named a Certified Coastal Practitioner through the Coastal Zone Foundation and American Shore and Beach Preservation Association. Also pictured is Lee Weishar, Coastal Zone Foundation president, and Derek Brockbank, executive director of ASBPA, who also received the certification. Trevino was recognized for his achievement at the 2018 National Coastline Conference held in Galveston.