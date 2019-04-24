Local Kroger store honored for holiday support

Cris Cristan, of Texas Gas Services, rang the bell with the Galveston Rotary Club in front of Kroger on the seawall, helping to raise over $14,000 for services in Galveston County for The Salvation Army. Kroger has supported The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign throughout the holiday season for many years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.