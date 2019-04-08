UHCL author's book nominated for Lambda Award

William T. Hoston, author and associate professor of political science at the University of Houston-Clear Lake, has has been nominated for a 2019 Lambda Literary Award for his book “Toxic Silence: Race, Black Gender Identity and Addressing the Violence against Black Transgender Women in Houston.” The award identifies and honors excellence in LGBTQ publishing and is the most prestigious LGBTQ literary award achievable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.