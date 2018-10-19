Isle native serving aboard USS John C. Stennis

Seaman Kassandra Lopez, a Galveston native and 2017 Ball High School graduate, is serving aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis, a floating airport at sea. As a Navy seaman, Lopez is responsible for steering the ship and acting as a lookout, standing security watches, ship preservation, and various other duties. Lopez combines the lessons learned from both the Navy and Galveston to take personal responsibility in performing assigned tasks and leading others.
