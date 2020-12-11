Texas City ISD board of trustees

The Texas City Independent School District Board of Trustees were happy to approve a retention incentive for all current employees. In December, full-time employees will receive a one-time check for $1,500 while part-time employees will receive a one-time check for $750 in addition to their regular paychecks. Trustees wanted to reward employees this month since a raise wasn't able to be approved this school year. Pictured from left are Hal Biery, Mable Pratt, Dr. Nelson Juarez, vice president, Melba Anderson, Bryan Thompson, Nakisha Paul, president, and Dickey Campbell.

