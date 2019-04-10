Local student earns Girl Scouts' highest honor

Maria Buendia, a Clear Creek High School junior, has become a Gold Award Girl Scout. Buendia created an after-school club dedicated to making reusable feminine hygiene products for women in developing countries. Through Buendia’s efforts, her project was able to impact 100 women and girls in Malawi. To learn more about the Girl Scout Gold Award, visit http://www.gssjc.org/goldawardgirlscout.