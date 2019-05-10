Kathryn Rodriguez wins $1,000 scholarship

Kathryn Ann Rodriguez, center, received a $1,000 scholarship from the George Washington Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, for the 2019-20 academic year. Rodriguez is a student in the nursing program at Galveston College. Also pictured is Catherine Polk, left, and Regent Cheryl Tucker.

