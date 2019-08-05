Artist Boat receives donation 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Bret Lowry, of Galveston Trading Company, is pictured presenting Karla Klay, with Artist Boat, a donation on July 5. Donations were collected during the Flamingo Fest Golf Cart Parade and Pub Crawl, which was held June 22 in downtown Galveston. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesCan we all just get along, Galveston leaders want to knowRollover crash kills one, injures three in Texas CityGalveston beach-building project to start next weekFrom space, an astronaut dreams of surfing in GalvestonHardy murder trial delayed because of Chief Reed's deathLa Marque man arrested in motel, charged with drug crimesYour obsession with me is an embarrassment to paperWoman charged in trailer-park sword assault, police sayTexas City man faces child pornography chargesWoman dies after being found in water near Stewart Beach Collections40 Under 40: Meet the 2019 honoreesPhotos: Astros 10, Mariners 2Photos: Astros 5, Rangers 3Photos: Astros 6, Rangers 1Photos: Astros 11, Angels 10Photos: Seattle Sounders 1, Houston Dynamo 0Photo: Astros 11, Athletics 1Photos: Astros 4, Rangers 3 CommentedHate has a way of clouding peoples thinking (78)After Trump's offensive tweet, Weber says Dems lack 'dignity' (72)Weber can now take the hood off (71)Who's really exaggerating about climate change? (70)Christians must take a firm stand against racism (66)It's time for Congress to get back to work (66)I'm not ashamed to support my president (46)Life is no longer an unalienable right (44)God save us from unqualified, autocratic Trump (41)We should let Trump finish draining the swamp (41)
