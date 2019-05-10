Sam Collins III donates $1,000 to local library

Sam Collins III spoke at the 2019 Association of Ringside Physicians banquet in Austin on May 4. Collins asked the ARP to make a donation to the Hitchcock Public Library in place of his speaking fee. The ARP donated $1,000 to the library, and Collins is pictured delivering the check to Librarian Joyce L. Kleimann on May 7.

