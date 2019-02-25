Students participate in competition

On Feb. 16, students from Bales Intermediate School competed in the Destination Imagination Gulf Coast Regional competition. The team won 1st place in its respective division, and also came home with the Torchbearer Award for making a difference in their community. Students from Westwood Elementary and Windsong Intermediate schools also participated. Windsong won the Instant Challenge Medal for having the highest overall instant challenge score. Both teams will advance to the State competition in March.