Sam Houston chapter of DAR happenings

Regent Sarah Cook, third from right, of the Sam Houston Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, presented Richard and Catharin Lewis (on back row), of League City, with the chapter's Historic Preservation Award for Excellence in Historic Preservation. The award recognizes the Lewis's restoration of the 1901 Cox/McQuirk House, the 1930 Giacchino Italian house moved from Dickinson to League City, and the 1895 Johnson/Lothrop home on Walker Street. Members pictured from left are Catherine Gill, Kati Hill, Deborah Gammon, Cook, Susan Adams, and Alice Braud-Jones.

