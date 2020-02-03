Odyssey Academy students place in art contest

Several Odyssey Academy Galveston students placed in the annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo art contest. Pictured from left, back row, Lydia Culver, Melissa Ramos, Erick Mendez, Devon Fiesel, and Analise Allred. From left, front row, Emilia Olveda, Shelbi Watson, and Makayla Bryant. Culver and Allred won "Best of Show" for their entries.