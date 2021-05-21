Dickinson ISD school happenings

San Leon Elementary School tackled the need for more substitutes by reaching out to their family. Four moms, who work at San Leon as teachers and paraprofessionals, got their recent Dickinson High School graduate daughters to work as substitute teachers at the campus. Pictured, left to right, are daughters on the first row with the moms standing above them on the second row. They are Morgan Perez and mom Christy Perez; Allison Hines and mom Jenny Reese; Emily Grice and mom Francesca Grice; and Makayla Hopper and mom Dee Hopper.

