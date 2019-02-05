Kiwanis Club donates coloring books to children 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email The Galveston Kiwanis Club collected over 150 coloring books during the month of January and donated them to the Moody Early Childhood Center. Pictured from left to right are Sidney Tregre, Barbara Sanderson, Mary Bentz, and Kimberly Dimmett. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesSearch warrant nets two arrests, 430 grams of methAccused told officer she was testing Santa Fe High School campus securityFormer Galveston County priests connected to church abuse claimsTwo killed in head-on FM 2004 crashI-45 Billboard becomes scene of police pension fightVictims of Hitchcock crash identified64 luxury apartments planned for downtown, Tookie's serves a wake-up callCommissioner who asked for mayor recall wants the jobSanta Fe WR wins skills contest on national stageMore hotels to rise on island, pier restaurant plans to expand CollectionsSorry, there are no recent results for popular collections. CommentedFor now, the Senate owns the government shutdown (154)People are feeling stress of government shutdown (115)Government shutdown is just bad theater (93)In border talks, a new fight for barrier deniers (89)Registrar, state leaders sued over voter review (79)Democrats oppose border wall for fear it would work (78)If MLK were alive today, what would he say? (73)Democrats have become party of radical socialism (54)We should respect president, no matter our feelings (54)US economy is soaring under Trump (51)
