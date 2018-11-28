Moody Bank donates to The Bryan Museum

Moody Bank employees are pictured presenting a check to The Bryan Museum for its upcoming Holiday Delights event set for Dec. 9 in Galveston. Pictured from left to right are Mary Lou Hollender, Joan Marshall, Lauren Millo, Michael Lerner, and Hanna Holliday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.