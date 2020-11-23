Island family surprised with holiday gifts

Cricket Wireless teamed up with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston’s Johnny Mitchell Club in Galveston to surprise two deserving families with holiday gifts and needed support at a ceremony on Nov. 19. The parents of the families include Christa Bowzer and Iris Chavez. Both families received up to $5,000 in gifts to help them meet critical needs during the holiday season. Pictured is the Chavez family.

