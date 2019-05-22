Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 happenings

The Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 of the Texas Society Sons of the American Revolution presented public service medals and certificates to first responders from Galveston County during its April meeting at Landry’s in Galveston. Pictured from left are Gene Shaner, James Warner, of the League City Fire Department, Billy Mayo, Constance Robinson, of the League City EMS, President Bill Adriance, James Roy, of the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, Felicia Gonzales, of the Texas City Police Department, Larry Tidwell, Battalion Chief Mike Verela Jr., of the Galveston Fire Department, Bill Whatley, and John Hamlin.