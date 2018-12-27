Odyssey Academy's Latin Dancers

The Odyssey Academy Latin Dance Club students shared their dancing gifts with residents of the Gulf Health Care Center. Club Sponsors Cathy Turrubiartes and Kristin Ryman took the girls to perform and make Christmas cards. Pictured from left to right are Emma Granados, Isabella Gonzalez, Isabela Ortega, Fatima Ramos, Concepcion Mireles, Kailey De La Garza, and Elisa Perez.
