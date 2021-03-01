Gracie Dearmond Day of Service

Students in Lauren Jeffcoat's business class at Clear Falls High School pose for a group picture recognizing its Gracie Dearmond Day of Service project. Dearmond was a former student who passed away because of a drunken driver incident a few years ago. Each year the school honors her and her servant heart by engaging in a day of service. Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County has been a recipient of their service projects two years in a row. Students collected over 300 gift cards and presented them to CASA on Feb. 25. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription