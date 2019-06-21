Girl Scout Troop No. 26200 visits VFW

Members of the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council No. 26200 donated cookies via its Cookies for Heroes program to veterans and members of the Dickinson Veterans of Foreign Wars on June 4. The troop is under the leadership of Julie Hairgrove and Sara Blackburn-Ortiz.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription