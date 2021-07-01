Locals travel to DC to witness signing of Juneteenth bill

Galveston natives, Lawrence Thomas, and his daughter, Courtney, second from left, were invited to witness the signing of the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act on June 17 in Washington. The Thomas family, led by its patriarch the late, Rev. James Thomas, have been long-time supporters of Juneteenth on the island. Also pictured from left is Ashley Etienne and Vice President Kamala Harris. Etienne is the communications director for Harris and also a native of Galveston County.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription