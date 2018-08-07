The Galveston Grandmothers Club No. 277 donated 40 packs of notebook paper, with a pen and pencil taped to each one to the McGuire Dent Recreation Center to be given away to students for the upcoming school year. Pictured sitting on the front row, from left to right are Iris Snipes and Frances Sullivan. Back row, left to right, Mario Rabago, director of parks and recreation, Ellen Goerlich, Nancy Woods, Nancy Johnson, Alice Kenney, Ron Kenney, and Clinton De Vries, recreation coordinator of parks and recreation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.