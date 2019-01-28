Ed White robotics team

Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Rain showers, with increasing winds overnight. Low near 40F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph, becoming N and increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers, with increasing winds overnight. Low near 40F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph, becoming N and increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.