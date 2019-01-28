Ed White robotics team

Members of the Ed White Team 821B, of Ed White E-STEM Magnet School, were announced as the Excellence Winner for the day at Clear Creek Independent School District's Space City Vex IQ Robotics Tournament for elementary students on Jan. 19 in League City. The award is the highest award given to the best all-around robot. A total of 65 teams across the district competed. Ten teams advanced to the state tournament, which will be Feb. 9 at Bayside Intermediate School in League City.
