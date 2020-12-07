ANICO participates in annual food drive

American National Insurance Co., a long-time community partner with the annual "Share Your Holidays" food drive initiative in Galveston/Galveston County, donated $15,000 to the Galveston County Food Bank in support of the 40th annual ABC-13 "Share Your Holidays" food drive. Pictured from left are food bank staff members Rita Boyer, Julie Morrell, and Donnie VanAckeren, president. Representing American National were Traci Puckett and Raymond Steward.