Texas City ISD wins 2020 District of Distinction Award

- Tropical Storm Beta: Galveston ISD cancels Wednesday classes
- Beta believe it: Record storm forms in Gulf as officials in Galveston County prepare
- Bicyclist dies after vehicle collision on FM 3005
- High tides from Beta floods streets, neighborhoods across Galveston County
- Texas Tail makes a move; Hooters vows return; Church's Chicken flies away
- Friendswood to declare state of disaster
- Storm Surge Warning issued for Galveston area
- Mother of slain Galveston teen remembers strong student, good son
- Body found on Bolivar Peninsula beach identified
- Texas City's first Black secretary makes history
- Trump should resign immediately (158)
- I'm throwing in the towel; I'm done with Trump (78)
- On a small, gray bird's encounter with cancel culture (65)
- I've lost all respect for NFL players (64)
- Writer had a shallow rationale for voting Biden (63)
- We must end our long, deadly habit of violent protest (62)
- Newspaper should have put Trump on front page (53)
- Trump is a sick, narcissistic, lying con man (49)
- Citing Texas City, senators call investigation into hydroxychloroquine (49)
- We're still waiting on promises from 2016 (43)
