Texas City ISD wins 2020 District of Distinction Award

Texas City Independent School District was one of 42 winners of the 2020 District of Distinction Award presented by The Texas Art Education Association. The district received the honor for providing a well-rounded education that advocates and integrates visual arts curriculum to inspire creativity and reach all different learners. Pictured from left is Jennifer Massie, Desiree Haddock, and Megan Carpenter, Texas City High School; Kelly Kelemen, Levi Fry Intermediate; Lola Rios, Blocker Middle School; and Joan Finn, La Marque High School. Amy Crowder, La Marque Middle School, is pictured in the back.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription