Texas City ISD wins 2020 District of Distinction Award

Texas City Independent School District was one of 42 winners of the 2020 District of Distinction Award presented by The Texas Art Education Association. The district received the honor for providing a well-rounded education that advocates and integrates visual arts curriculum to inspire creativity and reach all different learners. Pictured from left is Jennifer Massie, Desiree Haddock, and Megan Carpenter, Texas City High School; Kelly Kelemen, Levi Fry Intermediate; Lola Rios, Blocker Middle School; and Joan Finn, La Marque High School. Amy Crowder, La Marque Middle School, is pictured in the back.