FHS students named National Merit finalists

Five Friendswood High School students have been named National Merit Scholarship finalists. Those students, pictured, are Fedor Aglyamov, Nicholas Ess, Kyle Flick, Thomas Hamre and Benjamin Kuo. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $32 million.
