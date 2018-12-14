COM donates to county food bank 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email College of the Mainland President Warren Nichols stands among bags of food collected by COM employees. More than 835 pounds of food was donated to the Galveston County Food Bank on Dec. 14. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesNurse accused of stealing $20K from island couple26 parents and students identified in school brawlMiddleton says barrier plan is bad for Bolivar, GalvestonSanta Fe woman among five charged in Kansas killingsLeague City seeks help on Calder Road cold casesSanta Fe woman accused of attempted murder in WimberleyLa Marque man gets life for child sexual assaultIsland's flooded streets are caused by myriad issuesLawmaker proposes casinos to finance wind insuranceEducator who staged bullying sting faces discipline CollectionsPhotos: Colts 24, Texans 21Photos: La Marque's annual Christmas paradePhotos: Santa Fe vs Fort Bend Marshall Bi-District Playoff FootballPhotos: Texans 29, Browns 13Photos: Dickinson vs Pearland Bi-District Playoff FootballPhotos: Houston 48, Tulane 17Photos: Texans 34, Titans 17 CommentedTrump not honoring veterans was a shame (189)Trump's failures far outweigh his accomplishments (94)Socialists are back at it on climate change (72)Trump's 'failures' are fabricated by biased media (53)What took you so long to figure Trump out? (52)Remembrance in the midst of these endless wars (45)George H.W. Bush was everything Trump is not (35)Despite all the bad, I see many reasons for hope (32)There must be some kind of controls for marijuana use (32)Don't let fabricated fear dictate immigration policy (31)
