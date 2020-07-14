The Salvation Army of Galveston County happenings

The Salvation Army of Galveston County received $4,000 from the George & Magnolia Willis Sealy Foundation to help support its COVID-19 relief efforts for Galveston residents through its church, Trinity Episcopal. Pictured from left are church members Camille Haglund, Eileen Hall, Maj. Nathanael Dora of The Salvation Army, Kathy VanDewalli and Bob Hern.