Friendswood High School students win awards

On Feb. 23, 16 Friendswood High School students participated in the 60th annual Science and Engineering Fair of Houston at the George R. Brown Convention Center. On March 2, Anushka Jetly and Aly Knowles received several awards. Both students will advance to the Texas Science and Engineering Fair March 30 at Texas A&M University. Knowles also was selected as one of the 12 Grand Award winners and will represent the high school at the International Science and Engineering Fair in May in Phoenix, Arizona.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription