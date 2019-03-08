Friendswood High School students win awards

On Feb. 23, 16 Friendswood High School students participated in the 60th annual Science and Engineering Fair of Houston at the George R. Brown Convention Center. On March 2, Anushka Jetly and Aly Knowles received several awards. Both students will advance to the Texas Science and Engineering Fair March 30 at Texas A&M University. Knowles also was selected as one of the 12 Grand Award winners and will represent the high school at the International Science and Engineering Fair in May in Phoenix, Arizona.
