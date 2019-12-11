Local author holds book signing/discussion

LEFT: David H. Peterson, author of “I Have Come a Long Way” held a book signing and discussion at the Hitchcock Public Library on Dec. 8. The book describes his life as a Merchant Marine and a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army during World War II, and then on to his employment at NASA. Books are available at the library.
