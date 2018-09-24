Owen Brooks completes Eagle Scout project

On Sept. 17, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for Owen Brooks’ Eagle Scout project at Paul Hopkins Park in Dickinson. Owen installed a Born Learning Trail to help encourage families of young children to spend time together and foster a love of learning outside of the classroom. The ceremony was attended by Owen’s family and friends, as well as the Dickinson and League City chamber of commerces, the parks department, and his sponsors the United Way and McRee Ford.
