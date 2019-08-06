Leah Samone Simpson 2019 scholarship recipients

Pictured are recipients and committee members of the 2019 Leah Samone Simpson Scholarships, which were presented July 28 in Galveston. On front row, from left, are recipients Elijah Wimberly, NyKeyia Letroise, Kemryn Lawrence, Za’Myria Hunter, Roman Benjamin, and Jonathan Henry. Back row, from left, are committee members Carolyn Dailey, Kasandra Jefferson, Lorraine Hunter-Simpson (founder), Andrea Hypolite, Katina Williams, Angela Milburn-Thomas, and Teresa Syes.

