The following students at Hitchcock High School made the honor roll for the second nine-weeks of the 2018-19 school year:
All A's
Ninth grade: Alex Alvarado Perales, Rodney Brewster, Kaley Burman, Hannah Cantrell, Alexander Cruz -Paz, Madison Fields, Matthew Fleming, Annahy Gonzalez, Reese Kadlecek, Austin Kidwell, Jade Kuykendall, Zeven Landry, Amber Leonard, Amy Leonard, Carlo Lewis, Mark Manley, Henry Sanchez, Barry Steding, and Shyanne Webster.
10th grade: Sarah Bankston, Taysia Bates, Amber Fields, Tara Garza, Courtney Hunter, Katelyn Hunter, Savannah Knight, Na’Daeja Lattimore, Kendra Smith, Sandra Waidner, and Kamauri Winston.
11th grade: Breanna Birdow, Annamarie Cameron, Makenna Fiedler, Isaiah Florence, Jacek Griffin, Isabel Hernandez, Joe Hunt, Max Jones, Reagan Long- Allen, Emily Ramos, Roxanne Rivera, Marco Sanchez, Shadrack Ssemakula, Isaiah Stevens, Alexandra Torres, and Ava Walker.
12th grade: Erick Benavides, Chasity Brewster, Parker Carner, Cameron Cook, Daniel Cook, Mya Evans, Anthony Gonzalez, Victoria Gonzalez, Julie Gutierrez, Gricelda Guzman, Tra’vonte Jones, Brianna Landry, Leah Presley, Kamri Preston, Jonathan Ramey, Yolanda Scott, Tyrone Turner, and Jesse Womack.
A/B honor roll
Ninth grade: Shcora Beck, Brianna Bouldin, Jacob Cameron, Brandon Connor, Christian Dorsey, Jordan Dufton, Jocelyn Faour, Kennidy Gilford, Marlene Hipolito, Lov’e Jones, Adrian Jovel, Amaya McCray, Jolie Nestle, Ben Quintanilla, Marcus Smith, Trevor Strother, Lakey Thibodeaux, and Dasia Triplett.
10th grade: Marco Cabrera Martinez, Angelina Cristan, Kyambrie Frater, Estaban Garza Guillen, Reginald Handy, Fernando Hipolito, Jakaylia Jones, Courtlyn Lafluer, Nicholas Lee, Samuel Marques Scott, Jake Martinez, Stephen Morales, Adam Oliva, Hay-lei Reichel, Boston Reynolds, Kaitlyn Rivera, Toni Smith, Chante Stevens, Trinity Taylor, and Alyssa Williams.
11th grade: Joey Abrego, Floyd Clay, Demi Dickey, Christopher Epps, Riley Fisher, Destiny Hernandez, Willie Hunt, Lyric Hunter, Jimile Johnson, Michael Love, and Nolan Pringle.
12th grade: Priscilla Aguirre, Kyleigh Bills, Alexis DeLeon -Wiltsey, Tavien Hearne, Tiana Lamb-Jones, Elijah Mason, Kendal Nance, Joshua Pena, Jonathan Quintanilla, Jesus Rivera, Destiny Rodriguez, Adriana Saldierna, and Kalora Spells.
