Galveston Propeller Club happenings

At its August monthly dinner meeting, the Propeller Club, Port of Galveston, presented a check for $7,500 to the Galveston Seafarers Center to assist with ongoing operational costs. Pictured at the presentation, from left, is Erik Stramblad, board member of the Seafarers Center and the club, H. L. "Bubba" Smith, member of club, and Jonathan Hale, board member of the Seafarers Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.