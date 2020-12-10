ACU gives back to Galveston County Food Bank

Associated Credit Union of Texas enlisted the support of its members through a Give Back Campaign and donated $10,000 to the Galveston County Food Bank. Pictured from left is ACU of Texas representatives, Derrick Brown, vice president of business development, and Jack Click, president and CEO; and food bank representatives, Kristy McCoy, accounting assistant; Donnie VanAckeren, president and CEO; and Julie Morreale, development coordinator.